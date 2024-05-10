Controlled Burn Planned For Late Friday Morning at Pioneers Park Nature Center

Courtesy of AlphaMedia USA Lincoln.

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 10)–If you start to see smoke billowing in the area of Pioneers park late Friday morning, it’s a controlled burn.

Lincoln Parks and Rec said in a release to KFOR News the controlled burn is going on from 11am to 3pm Friday at the Pioneers Park Nature Center. The 32-acre burn will be located south of the Chet Ager building and Haines Branch. Park users are advised to avoid the area during this project.

The limestone trail along the south edge of the Pioneers Park Nature Center, including the suspension foot bridge and metal bridge across Haines Branch, will be closed until noon Saturday, May 11.