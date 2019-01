Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS Tuesday night around 8pm, a would-be-robber tried demanding money, keys and personal belongings from a construction worker on the job-site at Goodhue and A Street. The robber said he had a gun in his pocket, but the construction worker had a hatchet hammer in his hand and said he’d hit him with it before he could get the gun out of his pocket. The robber ran off.

