Construction On Section Of South Cotner To Start Monday

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, December 2, the northbound and center turn lanes on South Cotner Boulevard will be closed between “A” Street and Aldrich Road for water valve repairs. The work is scheduled to be completed Friday, December 13. Southbound traffic will be maintained.
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Access to businesses will be maintained and travelers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.
