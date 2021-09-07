Construction Equipment Stolen From SE Lincoln Worksite
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 7)–A skid loader was moved and covered in mud, while two others were stolen sometime between late Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning from a construction site near 70th and Saltillo Road.
Lincoln Police say officers got there, they spoke with a construction site foreman with Gregg Electric who reported someone stole three skid loader auger attachments between 3 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday. Officers said the foreman reported finding the skid loader had been moved and was covered in mud when he arrived on site.
Hausmann Construction employee reported that they had a skid loader stolen at the same site. LPD said a HEP Inc. employee reported another skid loader belonging to them was stolen. Lincoln Police say the loss of the two skid loaders is worth around $70,000 and there are no suspects.
If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.