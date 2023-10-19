Congressman Bacon Comments about Text Messages Attacking Him House Speaker Vote

WASHINGTON–(KFOR Oct. 18)–Anonymous text messages have been sent to at least 20 GOP members of Congress, including Nebraska Republican 2nd District representative Don Bacon and his wife, attacking them for not supporting Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan to become the next speaker of the House.

Jordan has fall short of winning the nomination in two votes this week.

Bacon told reporters in a Zoom call on Wednesday afternoon he called his wife, who told him about the text messages. Bacon shared one message to his wife that said, “Why is your husband causing chaos by not supporting Jim Jordan? I thought he was a team player.”

Bacon said his wife, Angie, has been receiving anonymous and harassing text messages like that one amid this week’s contentious votes for Speaker of the House. He said there’s been a bullying campaign from a minority group of GOP members.

Bacon says he’s voted for Kevin McCarthy to retain his spot as speaker.