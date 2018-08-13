Concert Hangover

Last week was a full week of shows, if we start with Wayland on the 3rd, it was 5 shows in one week. When I first had the thought looking, it was “I only went to 4 shows…” then I was reminded by the high pitched ringing in my ears that was a lot of live music for one week

Butcher Babies was an absolute blast! The rocked Sunday funday! I can’t think of a better way to kick off my week. The best part was knowing more of their songs then I thought I would.

Seether / 10 Years / The Dead Deads- went to this one with by buddy Thomas, we yelled, we sang and, we got to meet and take pictures with The Dead Deads after the show. If you didnt stop by to see them you need to next time, they are a riot!!

CKY- this was my flashback show. It was great to get to see a band that I had listened to soo long ago. I remember when we all thought we were edgy because CKY stood for Camp Kill Yourself.

Dorothy- Blaze Breakout artest, this was a fun show. She had an energy about here that really got everyone into it, and her voice is great live!

So all in all… it was a damn good week… now to just get my ears to quit ringing…