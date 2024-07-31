Complaint Filed Against Gov. Pillen on Accusations of Misusing State Resources

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 31)–Lincoln State Senator Danielle Conrad has filed a complaint against Gov. Jim Pillen after he shared “deeply concerning” communications.

Conrad filed a complaint with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a crowd was drawn to a hearing with the Revenue Committee for the governor’s proposed tax plan, LB 1. The complaint references an email sent to public employees by the governor that contained alleged campaigning materials.

During the hearing, Omaha Senator Machaela Cavanaugh passed around papers showing an email and a Facebook post from Gov. Pillen. The email, sent from an employee with the State of Nebraska Tuesday morning, shows that Chief Information Officer Dr. Matthew McCarville encouraged other state employees to participate in the Revenue Committee’s hearing. The Facebook post, sent by Pillen’s campaign page, encourages citizens to testify in favor of LB 1.

Conrad and Cavanaugh allege that Pillen, his staff or the Executive branch used state resources to encourage people to support LB 1 at Tuesday’s hearing. By using state resources to lobby his bill, the senators allege Pillen, or his staff, violated state law.