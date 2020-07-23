Community Organizations Launch “Together, One Lincoln” Campaign
LINCOLN–(News Release July 23)–Lincoln City Council member Sändra Washington today announced the launch of a new initiative called “Together, One Lincoln,” a partnership of community members and organizations committed to strengthening Lincoln by creating dialogue and driving action that combats racial inequity.
At togetheronelincoln.org, the public will find a video that encourages residents to start a conversation about race; tips for having difficult conversations; a reading list curated by Lincoln City Libraries; and links to organizations prepared to host community conversations.
“After the first night of protests following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, I asked that we take this moment to start a conversation about racial equity, about racism and what it might take to live in a community where everyone feels respected, where everyone feels safe,” Washington said. “‘Together, One Lincoln’ was established to give a framework for those conversations.”
Nicholette Seigfreid, the President of the South Street Temple said, “I know the anti-semitism which led someone to deface my synagogue is a part of growing trend of hate in our country. The ‘Together, One Lincoln’ initiative will strengthen our community through conversations about race and racism, which are critical to creating a more inclusive and safer Lincoln.”
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird thanked Washington for her leadership. “This effort aligns with the spirit of our One Lincoln initiative that strives to make Lincoln a more equitable and inclusive city, a city in which every resident has equal opportunity to reach their full human potential,” Gaylor Baird said. “For each of us to reach our full human potential and for our community to meaningfully address racial inequities, we must commit to having open, honest, and sometimes difficult or uncomfortable conversations with friends, family members, and neighbors.”
Partners organizations include the Clyde Malone Community Center; Nebraska Appleseed; Civic Nebraska; South Street Temple; Faith Coalition of Lancaster County; Lincoln Community Foundation; Nebraska Wesleyan; OutNebraska; YWCA of Lincoln; Good Neighbor Community Center; Asian Community and Cultural Center; Inclusive Communities; Karen Society of Nebraska; Lincoln Chamber of Commerce; and the City of Lincoln. Those interested in becoming partner organizations can sign up on the “Together, One Lincoln” website.
The creative team includes videographer Michael Reinmiller; Brent Comstock, Julia Oestmann and Rebecca Fisher at BCom Solutions; graphic designer Melanie Reinmiller; Seigfreid; Mindy Rush Chipman, Director of the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights; Mayoral Aide Adelle Burk; and City Council member Bennie Shobe, with support from Barb Bartle, Lincoln Community Foundation.