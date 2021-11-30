      Weather Alert

Community Invited to LPS Superintendent Search Input Sessions

Nov 30, 2021 @ 3:30am

(KFOR NEWS  November 30, 2021)   The Lincoln Board of Education invites the community to attend one of several town halls in December to help the search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) build a successful superintendent profile.

  • Dec. 13, at noon. – Virtual over Zoom (link can be found on the LPS website)

  • Dec. 13,  at 7:30 p.m. – In-person at the LPS District Office (5905 O St.)

  • Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. – In-person at the LPS Don Clifton Professional Learning Center (710 Hill St.)

More information about the superintendent search process can be found on the LPS website: lps.org.

