Community Health Endowment To Help Fund Two “Legacy” Projects

The Community Health Endowment of Lincoln Tuesday announced the funding of two “Legacy

Projects.” The projects are part of the organization’s 20th Anniversary, and “present significant opportunities to improve life and health for Lincoln residents.”

The Healthy Food Access Project will be a joint project between The Community Action Network of Lancaster and Saunders Counties and the Food Bank of Lincoln. It will include construction of a commercial kitchen, at Community Action’s headquarters at 210 West “O” Street. It will be used to prepare healthy meals, initially for the Summer Food Service Program and Head Start Programs and for child care providers across the city. The kitchen will also provide space for locally produced food to be processed for distrubtion to local markets. In addition, the project includes purchase of a “healthy food access vehicle” to deliver fresh produce to high-poverty neighborhoods.

The Community Health Endowment investment in that project, revealed today, is investing $971,993.

The Schroder Park Family Wellness Campus Project be a collaboration between The Willard Community Center and Mourning Hope, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation. It will provide family support services to the West A neighborhood in a soon-to-be-constructed building adjacent to Schroder Park.

Mourning Hope provides support for Lincoln’s bereaved children and families. The facility will also provide space for other agencies to offer counseling, parenting classes, and

additional services designed to support family wellness.

