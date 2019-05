27 year old Dominique Moody was arrested by the Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday at a residence in Lincoln.

Moody, serving a six to nine year sentence for burglary, was placed on escape status from the Community Corrections Center–Lincoln on February 17th. His parole eligibility date was scheduled in August 2019.

Moody was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of escape. He will Nebraska Department of Correctional Services on May 2nd.

