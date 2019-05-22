Committee Recommends 2 New Lincoln High Schools

After spending months studying Lincoln’s public school growth needs, the Superintendent’s Facility Advisory Committee Report is recommending 2 new high schools and multiple elementary schools. The committee recommends LPS propose a bond issue ranging from $250 to $290 million sometime next year. That amount would not raise taxes. Each high school would start at 1,000 students, with room for 2,000 students. They would likely be in northwest Lincoln and southeast Lincoln. The plan also highlights a need for new sporting facilities which accompany the new high schools. New elementary schools would consist of two first-of-their kind Kindergarten through 8th Grade schools. The committee also recommends improvements to athletic facilities at each of the existing high schools, saving as much as $4 million by not building “stand alone” facilities. The report is not final. The committee will meet again in June, with a goal of having a final recommendation ready for the School Board by late August.

