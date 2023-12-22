Commission of Industrial Relations Hears Arguments Over Request to Stop Executive Order to End Remote Working

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 22)–Members of the Commission of Industrial Relations on Thursday heard testimony on a motion filed by the Nebraska Association of Public Employees that would provide temporary relief before an executive order goes into effect on January 2nd that requires all state employees, who have been working remotely, to return to work in person.

The commission could make a last minute decision on the matter, but did ask for temporary briefs from the union and Governor Jim Pillen’s office. Those will be filed next Tuesday and Wednesday, which leave only two business days before Pillen’s executive order would take effect. The Union’s motion would delay the directive from Pillen until Commission members can hear a petition filed by the union last week, which asks the state to negotiate the executive order.

Pillen did note in the order there are some exceptions to be authorized by state agency leaders.