Comment Period for Parks 10-Year Plan Ends October 8th
(KFOR NEWS October 7, 2021) The City Parks and Recreation Department reminds the public that two opportunities to contribute to discussions about park facilities and priorities end in October. Public comments for the 10-Year Plan will be accepted through Friday, October 8th. An Outdoor Inclusive Plan Survey will be available through Wednesday, October 20th. Visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov to provide feedback online. Printed copies are available at the Parks and Recreation offices on the third floor at 3131 “O” Street.
- The 10-year plan identifies anticipated repair and replacement projects in the parks and municipal golf courses. It also addresses the development of new neighborhood parks and trails to keep pace with community growth. The plan is updated every two years as part of the City’s biennial budget process and guides the development of funding requests for capital improvement projects. Results will be reviewed by department staff and a committee of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The Board will consider approval of the plan during its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Friday, November 12, at the Parks and Recreation offices. Residents may provide comments during this meeting either in person or by Zoom (call 402-441-8264 to receive the Zoom link).
- The purpose of the Outdoor Inclusive Play Survey is to gather information to help guide the development of a plan to make outdoor play areas more accessible and inclusive. Results will help guide development of a strategic approach to increasing opportunities for outdoor inclusive and adaptive play in city park playgrounds. Residents with disabilities and family members/care givers of people with disabilities are encouraged to share their experiences and needs for outdoor inclusive play areas. In addition to the survey, the planning process will use information provided by a working group and gathered through community meetings. The final plan will be reviewed and approved by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
For more information about parks, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
READ MORE: Another Person Dies With COVID