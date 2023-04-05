Collision on I-80 in Western Lancaster County Late Tuesday Injures One Person

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 4)–A head-on crash along westbound Interstate 80 in western Lancaster County late Tuesday night remains under investigation.

Nebraska State troopers and Lancaster County deputies, along with rescue crews from Malcolm were called to the scene along the interstate between NW 98th and NW 112th Streets, around Mile Marker 391, just after 11pm where a semi-truck and car collided head-on.

There was heavy front-end damage to a semi that ended up in the median. At least one person was hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.