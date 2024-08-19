COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Nebraska, Creighton Ranked in Preseason AVCA Top 25 Poll

The top-ranked and top-seed Nebraska volleyball team celebrates winning the NCAA Regional Title at the Devaney Sports Center, after earning a 3-1 victory over No. 3 seed Arkansas on Dec. 10, 2023. (Courtesy of NU Athletics)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–Two of the state of Nebraska’s Division I volleyball teams are receiving preseason recognition, as both were ranked in the new American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 rankings, released on Monday morning.

Last season’s NCAA runner-up Nebraska is ranked No. 2, with 1,474 total points, behind preseason favorite and defending national champion Texas. The Longhorns swept the Huskers in the 2023 NCAA championship match.

Wisconsin comes in third, while Pittsburgh and Stanford round out the top five. Louisville, coached by former Husker volleyball standout and assistant coach Dani Busboom Kelly, is sixth and Nebraska’s opponent to open the season Aug. 27, Kentucky, is ranked ninth.

The state’s other team in the AVCA Top 25 is Creighton, who comes in at No. 12. This is the eighth time in the past nine seasons the Jays have been ranked in the preseason, and 13th straight campaign that Creighton has spent at least one week in the top-25 to extend another program record.

The annual in-state showdown with Nebraska and Creighton takes place Sept. 10 at the Devaney Sports Center and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Aug. 19, 2024 AVCA Division I Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 Texas (46) 1,503 0-0 NA 2 Nebraska (15) 1,474 0-0 NA 3 Wisconsin 1,391 0-0 NA 4 Pittsburgh 1,338 0-0 NA 5 Stanford 1,228 0-0 NA 6 Louisville 1,221 0-0 NA 7 Penn State 1,005 0-0 NA 8 Purdue 986 0-0 NA 9 Kentucky 963 0-0 NA 10 Oregon 943 0-0 NA 11 Florida 870 0-0 NA 12 Creighton 811 0-0 NA 13 Kansas 691 0-0 NA 14 Georgia Tech 665 0-0 NA 15 Tennessee 650 0-0 NA 16 BYU 547 0-0 NA 17 Arizona State 430 0-0 NA 18 Minnesota 358 0-0 NA 19 Arkansas 334 0-0 NA 20 Florida State 309 0-0 NA 21 Southern California 300 0-0 NA 22 Dayton 269 0-0 NA 23 Baylor 244 0-0 NA 24 Marquette 233 0-0 NA 25 Georgia 187 0-0 NA

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Western Kentucky 157; Washington State 105; TCU 97; Houston 96; SMU 76; Ohio State 47; Kansas State 37; Pepperdine 30; Auburn 25; UCLA 25; Iowa State 24; Missouri 21; Hawai’i 20; San Diego 19; Indiana 15; Washington 13; Miami (Fla.) 10; Western Michigan 10; Utah State 9; Loyola Marymount 4; Colorado State 3; Texas State 2;