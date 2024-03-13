COLLEGE BASEBALL: Creighton Gets One-Run Win Over Omaha

OMAHA–(CU Athletics Mar. 12)–Creighton Baseball claimed the first of three midweek games with intracity rival Omaha with an 8-7 win on Tuesday, March 12. Creighton moved to 12-2 with the win, while Omaha fell to 2-13.

The Bluejays took control of the game with a five run seventh and held on for the victory as grad transfer Parker Primeaux worked a scoreless eighth and ninth to earn his first save as a Bluejay.Creighton got on the board in the bottom of the first, taking advantage of a hit batter and three walks. Omaha answered quickly and decisively with a solo home run in the second by Tyler Bishop over the wall in left-center.

The Bluejays reclaimed the lead courtesy of a one-out triple by Kyle Hess and an RBI single from Tate Gillen in the bottom of the fourth.

Both squads pushed across a run in the sixth as Omaha got a one-out single from Haden Hunt and an RBI single from Grant Sommers. Creighton responded with a two-out rally as Nolan Sailors singled to right, then a loaded the bases with a pair of hit batters. Finally an RBI walk to Will MacLean put the Bluejays back ahead 3-2.

Scoring continued in each frame of the seventh as plated a pair on a two-out single followed by four consecutive free passes to surge ahead 4-3. Creighton responded quickly via a pair of singles singles from pinch hitter Colby Canales and catcher Hogan Helligso. Hess loaded the bases on a hit by pitch. Creighton pushed across runs on an RBI single from Gillen, a sac fly by Sailors, an RBI single from Teddy Deters and a two-out single by MacLean to take an 8-4 edge.

In spite of three defensive lapses in the final two frames, the Bluejays held on for the win. Reliever Mason Koch notched the victory to move to 2-0 on the season, tossing one-third of an inning. Omaha reliever Gage Ingram took the loss (0-1), allowing four runs on three hits and a hit batter.

Gillen guided the offense with three hits (3-for-6, with two RBI), while MacLean finished 2-for-2 with two RBI.