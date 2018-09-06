A prepared statement has been released by the Lincoln Police Department:

Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister and Lancaster County Attorney, Pat Condon, met with Bishop, James Conley of the Lincoln Diocese on August 24th, regarding criminal allegations which surfaced on multiple media platforms involving diocesan staff. LPD is actively collaborating with the Lincoln Diocese, Lancaster County Attorney and the Nebraska Attorney General to obtain information about past and present criminal misconduct by members of the Lincoln Diocese staff. The Criminal Investigations unit will investigate all incidents of criminal activity occurring in Lincoln and work with the County Attorney to prosecute offenders. Offenses occurring elsewhere will be handled by the Nebraska Attorney General or the law enforcement agency with jurisdiction. LPS is strongly committeed to providing a voice to all victims on the community.

The post Collaborative Investigation Into Lincoln Diocese Staff appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.