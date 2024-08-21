Coffee with Green Day

Green Day has a new American Idiot Keurig machine.

The new limited-edition Green Day machine comes with “a custom-designed K-Iced™ Plus brewer, Punk Bunny Coffee K-Cup® pods and branded tumbler, plus exclusive access to a Spotify playlist curated by the band.”

Pink Bunny Coffee was founded by the band.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong says, “We are on the road celebrating 20 years of American Idiot all summer. Our buses and backstages have been stocked with our coffee company’s first ever signature brewer. Now, we can finally announce this release and hope you guys love it as much as we do!”

The Green Day Keurig is currently out of stock, but get more info at Keurig.com.