Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together–over coffee–to discuss issues and learn more about each other. Two 2 LaMares locations at 16th and Q and 48th and Pioneers are participating in Coffee with a Cop from 7am to 9am Wednesday morning. So is Meadowlark Caoffee at 16th and South.

