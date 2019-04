Fire crews pulled up to the home near 27th and Yankee Hill around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to find the garage engulfed in flames and black smoke wrapping around the roof.

Fire Investigator Jason Relford said an over heated coffee roaster that was left in a garage caused $185,000 dollars in damage to the home and the contents in the garage.

One man was taken to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation injuries.