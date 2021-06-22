Coffee is good for you? Of course it is!
http://www.benimage.com/coffeebanner.jpgCoffee Maker
I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE COFFEE!! Black, bitter, thick like motor oil coffee. A new study from the University of Southampton and the University of Edinburgh found drinking caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee was associated with a reduced risk of developing chronic liver disease. I don’t drink decaf but it’s good to see that it will work as well. Scientists found that drinking up to 4 cups of coffee a day cut the risk of chronic liver disease by 21% and dropped the risk of death from liver disease by nearly 50%. That’s great news. I gotta go make another pot of coffee.
