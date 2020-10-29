Coffee addiction? Freshpotix
It’s been about ten years since Dave Grohl’s coffee addiction led him into a “Fresh Pots!” frenzy with Them Crooked Vultures. Now Dave is finally getting the help he needs.
In a new video, Grohl and the rest of Foo Fighters deal with the frontman’s caffeine addiction with the help of fake drug FreshPotix. FreshPotix has a fun list of side effects, including “extra toe” and “bald ass.”
Foo Fighters went so far on the gag that they even created a FreshPotix website where fans can buy pens with the drug’s logo printed on it.
It’s the only vice I have left so i’m going to keep drinking coffee. HAHAHAHAHA