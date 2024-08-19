Code Orange’s Reba Meyers shares statement on touring with Marilyn Manson

Code Orange guitarist Reba Meyers has shared a statement regarding her participation in Marilyn Manson‘s touring band.

Earlier in August, Manson, born Brian Warner, launched his first tour since his ex Evan Rachel Wood accused him of abuse in 2021. His live lineup includes Meyers and former Rob Zombie bassist Matt “Piggy D.” Montgomery, as well as film composer Tyler Bates and drummer Gil Sharone, both of whom have previously played in Manson.

Meyers writes in an Instagram post, “See me performing with @marilynmanson now as he returns in awesome renewed form on tour this month and next, and in his new video for ‘Raise the Red Flag.’”

“I’m proud to represent the growth, confidence, forgiveness, humanity, and change that comes with this, and to be up there with such talented motherf******,” Meyers continues. “Everyone is aiming for growth and not stagnation. World needs that attitude right now. Thanks to all the new peeps that have been showing love and support my way.”

After Wood posted that Warner had “horrifically abused [her] for years,” several other women came forward with allegations against the shock rocker, including his former assistant Ashley Walters, actor Esmé Bianco and model Ashley Morgan Smithline, all of whom filed legal action. Walters’ suit was dismissed but has since been appealed, while Bianco’s was settled. Smithline recanted her allegations.

Warner has denied the allegations and sued Wood for defamation in 2022.

In addition to touring, Manson has released two new songs, “Raise the Red Flag” and “As Sick as the Secrets Within.”

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

