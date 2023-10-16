Code Orange announces 2024 tour supporting ‘﻿The Above﻿’ album

Code Orange has announced a 2024 U.S. tour in support of the band’s new album, The Above.

The headlining trek begins February 13 in Austin and wraps up March 17 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CodeOrangeTOTH.com.

The Above, the fifth Code Orange album, was released in September. It includes the single “Take Shape,” which features The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

