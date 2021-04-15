Cocaine Found In West Lincoln Traffic Stop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 15)–Deputies seized about $20,000 worth of cocaine, along with just over $2,000 cash, during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near NW 48th Street on Wednesday morning.
Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says a traffic violation led to the stop and deputies found evidence two people in the truck were involved in criminal activity. Investigators got permission to search the truck and found a half-pound of cocaine. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Everardo Lopez was arrested for possession of cocaine, money violation and other charges.
The other person in the vehicle was not arrested and later released.