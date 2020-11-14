Click It or Ticket Seatbelt Use Campaign Begins Monday
(Lincoln, NE 11/14/20) The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit will join in a nationwide “Click it or Ticket” Enforcement effort from Monday, November 16th, through Sunday, November 29th, 2020. Officers will be conducting enforcement throughout the city, concentrating on areas with high injury accident rates. LPD will be placing special emphasis on those drivers who are not wearing a seatbelt. They will also be watching closely for child restraint violations. The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety is providing overtime funding for increased enforcement during this
campaign.
Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing we can do to save lives and reduce injuries on Lincoln’s roadways. In 2019, Lincoln Police issued 1,663 seat belt and child restraint violation citations. Those citations decreased 11.6% from the total in 2018 of 1,883. Our goal is to continue enforcement and education efforts to help increase Nebraska’s statewide safety belt usage rate to 83.8%.