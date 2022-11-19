Click It Or Ticket Law Enforcement Effort Begins November 23rd

(KFOR News November 19, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit will join in a nationwide ‘Click it or Ticket’ traffic enforcement effort Wednesday, November 23 through Sunday, November 27, 2022. Officers will be conducting enforcement throughout the city, concentrating on areas with high injury crash rates. We will be placing special emphasis on those drivers who are not wearing a seatbelt. Officers will also be watching closely for child restraint violations. Nebraska law requires children under the age of 8 to ride correctly secured in a federally approved child safety seat. The NDOT- Highway Safety Office is providing overtime funding for increased enforcement during this campaign. Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing we can do to save lives and reduce injuries on Lincoln’s roadways. The goal of the enforcement project is a continued enforcement and education effort to help increase Nebraska’s statewide safety belt usage to 83.9%. A Pre-Wave Survey showed safety belt observation usage in Lincoln was 77%. Reduce your risk with a simple click. Buckle up.