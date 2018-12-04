Click It or Ticket It Enforcement Results

The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit joined in a nationwide “Click It or

Ticket” enforcement effort which began Wednesday, November 21, through Sunday, November

25, 2018. Special attention by law enforcement officers was directed to those motorists who

failed to buckle up themselves, their passengers, and children. An observational survey was

done of the seat belt usage within the city both before and after the enforcement period. There

was an increase in observed seat belt usage from 73% to 77%. Funding was provided by a grant

from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

The Lincoln Police Department Traffic Unit issued the following citations during the

enforcement project:

Speeding, official citations 72

Speeding, warning citations 36

Traffic Signal, warning citations 3

Stop Sign, official citations 10

Stop Sign, warning citations 4

Seatbelt Violation, official citations 12

Seatbelt Violation, warning citations 10

Child Seatbelt Violation, official citations 1

No Insurance, official citations 14

No Insurance, warning citations 24

No Valid Registration, official citations 21

No Valid Registration, warning citations 12

Other Traffic Violations, official citations 10

Other Traffic Violations, warning citations 64

Driving Under Suspension 2

Narcotics Related Arrests 1

Warrant Arrests 3

Total Official Traffic Citations 142

Total Warning Traffic Citations 152