Click It or Ticket It Enforcement Results

The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit joined in a nationwide “Click It or
Ticket” enforcement effort which began Wednesday, November 21, through Sunday, November
25, 2018. Special attention by law enforcement officers was directed to those motorists who
failed to buckle up themselves, their passengers, and children. An observational survey was
done of the seat belt usage within the city both before and after the enforcement period. There
was an increase in observed seat belt usage from 73% to 77%. Funding was provided by a grant
from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.
The Lincoln Police Department Traffic Unit issued the following citations during the
enforcement project:
Speeding, official citations 72
Speeding, warning citations 36
Traffic Signal, warning citations 3
Stop Sign, official citations 10
Stop Sign, warning citations 4
Seatbelt Violation, official citations 12
Seatbelt Violation, warning citations 10
Child Seatbelt Violation, official citations 1
No Insurance, official citations 14
No Insurance, warning citations 24
No Valid Registration, official citations 21
No Valid Registration, warning citations 12
Other Traffic Violations, official citations 10
Other Traffic Violations, warning citations 64
Driving Under Suspension 2
Narcotics Related Arrests 1
Warrant Arrests 3
Total Official Traffic Citations 142
Total Warning Traffic Citations 152