Click Here For Results of Election Day 2018

It’s Election Day!

Races for governor, U.S. Senator, House of Representatives, local State Legislative races and a couple of ballot initiatives are among the items you’ll find when you head to the polls.

Of almost 200,000 registered voters in Lancaster County, about half will vote. That’s the prediction of Lancaster County Election Commissioner, Dave Shively, who says early voting for a Midterm Election is at a record pace.

Shively’s 55% turnout prediction would be a record and 7% higher than 2014. Polls are open until 8pm Tuesday. Live coverage begins at that time on KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM, kfornow.com and the KFOR Mobile App.

