Clerk Assaulted During Robbery Early Tuesday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 14)–Lincoln Police are investigating a reported robbery and assault from early Tuesday morning at the Kwik Shop off of 56th and Holdrege.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says an employee told investigators that a male in his late teens to early 20s walked in, walked around the store and grabbed a bottle of liquor. Vollmer says the male started walking toward the door without paying, when the employee came over and grabbed his arm in preventing him from leaving.

Sgt. Vollmer says the suspect hit the employee on the head several times with the liquor bottle before leaving. The employee was treated for a laceration on his head.

No arrest has been made.