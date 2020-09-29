Clergy Group Suggests Recommendations To Change LPD Policy
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 29)–A group of clergy members from Lincoln are highly recommending changes to the Lincoln Police Department’s policy in several areas, including the use of force.
On Tuesday, the group Black Clergy of Lincoln held a news conference on the steps of the Hall of Justice outlining their suggestions on revising Police Order 1510 to Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister and the Mayor’s office to consider.
Pastor Jessie Myles told reporters the use of the chokehold should be banned.
“It should be banned without exception,” Pastor Myles added.
The current policy in Police Order 1510 says there is a ban on chokeholds, but with exceptions. Pastor Myles says they don’t agree with that.
It’s the biggest difference of opinion between the group and Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, according to Myles. More importantly, the clergy group wants training to be more up to date and officers to know their responsibilities, according to Pastor Janet Banks.
“Everything does not have to end in death. We just want to make sure the training is proficient,” said Pastor Banks.
But the group also made it clear, they don’t want any harm done on officers in the line of duty. They just want everyone, law officers included, to be safe. Pastor John Harris with Encouragement Unlimited has partnered in working with Lincoln Police over the years. He says the challenge is safety and that every citizen and officer get to go home and be with their family each day, to enjoy the quality of life Lincoln has to offer.
“As a citizen of Lincoln, I just appreciate the fact that you just live up to the values of the department. And the first of those values is to preserve life,” Harris said in referencing both citizens and law enforcement.
All three also are urging Chief Bliemeister and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to provide support for a bill in the Nebraska Legislature, LB 1222. The clergy members say this measure is necessary for the safety of citizens from rogue law enforcement officers.
Among the other recommendations from the Black Clergy of Lincoln to LPD and the Mayor’s office, a more external review of police practices relating to use of force in any capacity and overhaul the citizens advisory police board with more independence, investigative authority and punitive ability.