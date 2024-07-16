Cleaning Schedule Raised During Hearing Over Temporary Downtown Lincoln Bus Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 16)–A public hearing before the Lincoln City Council on Monday afternoon over a three-year lease agreement for a temporary StarTran bus stop at 11th and “L” Street was brief, leading to a vote scheduled for next week.

Maintenance is the big issue from neighborhood businesses and property owners.

LTU director Liz Elliott says cleaning frequency has been part of the base expectations. Elliott told the Council those expectations are not intended to dictate the actual cleaning schedule the city will adhere to because the city has a contract with a company to clean bus stops and that stipulates the cleaning schedule to at least twice a week.

“Hopefully everyone can rest assured we will prioritize the cleanliness and safety of our bus riders,” Elliott told the Council.

SaRenna Freet, who runs the Hot Mess on the southeast corner of 11th and “L” Street, has been one of the more vocal critics of the decision to the temporary move of the bus stop. She’s reached out to council members about the cleaning schedule.

“What I want to continue to ask you for is accountability, for the city to make sure we are prioritizing a clean and safe environment at this new temporary transfer terminal–tell us what to expect and make sure it’s done,” Freet said.

She said two times a week to clean the bus stop is not enough and something needs to be in writing that guarantees a bare minimum of what cleanliness looks like and what the city can do.

“Where the current transfer terminal is at (11th and “N” Street), it’s been neglected for a long time,” Freet added.

Council members will vote on the non-renewable three-year lease next Monday, July 22. The temporary stop is there until new $32 million transfer station just south of the County-City Building will be built on a surface parking lot has been completed. That could be sometime in 2027.