Classless Act releases new song “Storm Before the Calm” featuring Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels

Classless Act has released a new song called “Storm Before the Calm” in collaboration with Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of the rap group Run-DMC.

For McDaniels, the track was reminiscent of Run-DMC and Aerosmith‘s famed joint rendition of “Walk This Way” in 1986.

“[‘Storm Before the Calm’] was a beautiful collaboration that shows the powerful potential of music — like when Steven Tyler took the mic stand in ‘Walk This Way’ and knocked down the wall that separated us,” DMC says. “Even to this day, people talk about it. … I think this song too is going to be very motivating and inspiring to all generations.”

You can listen to “Storm Before the Calm” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

“Storm Before the Calm” follows Classless Act’s 2022 debut album, Welcome to the Show, which features a collaboration with Mötley Crüe‘s Vince Neil.

