Classes in Lincoln’s Public Schools
(KFOR NEWS March 11, 2020) In a one-on-one conversation with KFOR NEWS, Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Steve Joel, says no decision has been made on whether to hold classes next week. Dr. Joel told KFOR NEWS as of Wednesday morning, it’s his preference to have classes next week. Students have been on Spring Break this week.
