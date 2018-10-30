Civic NE Trains More Election Observers

As Nebraskans head to the polls Nov. 6 to make their choices in local, state, and federal elections, nearly 120 Civic Nebraska-trained volunteer election observers will monitor precincts in several counties around the state.

That participation is the highest in the history of the organization’s Election Protection Program. During the 2016 presidential election, for example, Civic Nebraska trained and deployed about 75 election observers.

“It’s a sign of Nebraska’s civic health to see such off-the-charts interest and engagement in our democracy,” said John Cartier, Civic Nebraska’s director of voting rights. “As voters scrutinize candidates’ positions on the issues, our staff and volunteers will ensure that voters enjoy elections that are modern, fair, and accessible.”

Observers will monitor polling stations in at least seven Nebraska counties, including Douglas, Lancaster, Sarpy, Seward, Adams, Gage, and Buffalo, on Election Day. In addition, any Nebraska voter who may have questions or concerns related to casting their ballot can call the Civic Nebraska Election Day Hotline at 402-904-5191 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST on Nov. 6.

Election observation protects the integrity of and helps maintain public confidence in our state’s electoral process, Cartier said. Observation also helps improve the quality of Nebraska elections – Civic Nebraska shares all information it gathers with local and state election officials to identify areas of success, as well as opportunities for improvement. A report of findings regarding the May 15 Primary Election is available here.

To ensure an informed electorate, Civic Nebraska also offers a number of election-related resources as the election nears:

-> Decoding the Ballot breaks down the roles and responsibilities of each office in the 2018 election. Decoding the Ballot is available in English and Spanish here.

-> The Civic Nebraska 2018 Voter FAQ provides information and helpful links to common voter concerns, such as double-checking registration status, finding a polling place, and election-related laws.