City Working on Temporary Issues with Online Vaccine Form
(KFOR NEWS January 20, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s online COVID-19 vaccine registration form is experiencing technical difficulties due to an extremely high volume of users. Initial data shows that as of 8:30 this morning, 100 people were attempting to register every second.
As of 9:30 a.m., more than 11,000 people had already registered. Pages may take longer than normal to load, and those who are unable to get through should try again. The City is working to address the issue. The LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 is also experiencing high demand. LLCHD appreciates the public’s patience during the delays.
The simple electronic form captures basic information that will be used to help determine when the individual can be vaccinated. The information goes into a secure system and is strictly confidential.
The vaccine is not yet available for the general public. But as vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register.
Family members and caregivers are encouraged to assist those who need help to register. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance, may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to register. The form is available in English and Spanish.
LLCHD will make an announcement when there is enough supply to start public clinics. Vaccinating Lancaster County residents will take time. LLCHD urges the public to be patient and continue to take precautions to protect themselves and others – wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and avoid crowded spaces, close contact, and confined spaces.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov, call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006 or visit the CDC.org/coronavirus.
READ MORE: Lincoln Littles Giving Day Set For February 12th