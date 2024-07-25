City Unveils Future Site of Cornhusker Bank Park

A snapshot of drone video taken by the City of Lincoln of recently purchased land at 2180 Arbor Road that will become Cornhusker Bank Park. (Courtesy of the City of Lincoln)

LINCOLN–(News Release July 25)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Maggie Stuckey-Ross, Parks and Recreation Department Director, and community partners today announced the acquisition of land for a future park in northwest Lincoln to be called Cornhusker Bank Park.

“Thanks to the generous support of our public and private partners, Cornhusker Bank Park will enhance the natural environment and quality of life for our friends and neighbors in northwest Lincoln and for everyone in our community for generations to come,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “This new park will add to the green tapestry of Lincoln’s parks and advance our goal to become the quality-of-life capital of the country.”

The 154-acre parcel located at 2180 Arbor Road will include:

-85 acres for wetland/floodplain conservation

-58 acres for active park use park

-11 acres for the future home of Lower Platte South Natural Resources District main offices

Over the next year, the City will work with the community to identify what amenities and features should be part of the park. The Parks Department is developing a master plan for the park and anticipates completion of initial buildout that includes a parking lot and some trails by the end of 2025.

The Solidago Conservancy, which works with landowners and other partners to conserve natural areas, protect green spaces, and to connect people with open land, purchased the land for $3 million in February. The City acquired the land from the conservancy through a public-private funding effort that included the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (NRD), a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grant, the Dittman Family/Cornhusker Bank, the Saline Wetlands Partnership, additional private donations and City land acquisition funds.

Joining Mayor Gaylor Baird and Director Stuckey-Ross for the announcement were Mike Sousek, Lower Platte South NRD General Manager; John Dittman, Cornhusker Bank Chairman; Nicole Fleck-Tooze, Solidago Conservancy Executive Director; and City Councilman Bennie Shobe. Stuckey-Ross said the new park fulfills a long-term goal in the Lincoln/Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan to provide a community park in northwest Lincoln. Because of its unique location and the partnership that led to its creation, she said, it represents Lincoln’s values of conservation, community, and collaboration.

“Our department is dedicated to providing future generations with sustainable and enriching natural places to enjoy, to explore and to

play,” Stuckey-Ross said. “It has been a pleasure to work alongside our partners on this project.”

Fleck-Tooze called the area a “unique resource” because the Eastern Saline Wetlands in Lancaster and Saunders counties are not found anywhere else on Earth.

“It’s not every day that we have a chance to protect special places like this. It might be once in a generation or more, that an opportunity comes along for the perfect site for a community park and protection of incredibly unique natural resources at the same time,” Fleck-Tooze said.

Sousek noted that in addition to its conservation value, the shared property presents an opportunity to establish a larger and more versatile facility that can accommodate growth of NRD programs and initiatives.

“This project marks a significant milestone in our collective mission and represents years of dedicated work between the LPSNRD, the City of Lincoln, Lincoln Parks Foundations and numerous other partners,” Sousek said. “The new location will provide ample space for habitat restoration projects, environmental education workshops, and community outreach events.”

Dittman said he looks forward to development of an area that will provide a wide variety of benefits and uses for the community.

“Our hope and prayer is that this special place is a blessing for all who wish to learn about and explore the great outdoors, play and exercise, compete athletically, gather socially and work here,” Dittman said.

The future park is directly west of the 127-acre Arbor Lake Conservation Area and south of the 156-acre Shoemaker Marsh Conservation Area, both of which are owned by the City of Lincoln. The new park is also less than one mile away from Alvo Road Trail in the City’s trail network and within a three mile service area for nearly 9,000 residences.

“This park will be a gem for northwest Lincoln and our entire community. On this very parcel of land, families, individuals and children will create memories that will last them a lifetime,” Shobe said.