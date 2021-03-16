City To Receive Millions From Latest Stimulus Bill
Lincoln, NE (March 16, 2021) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Tuesday that Lincoln stands to receive around $45-$48 Million dollars from the $1.9 Trillion Covid Relief Package passed by Congress. She said it will help in a lot of areas:
“Our vaccination efforts towards protecting public health, but also towards investing in our economic recovery, supporting businesses, and getting us back to a more familiar way of life.”
Previous stimulus payment and Cares Act money has been used for diverse areas such as rent and daycare subsidies in addition to direct medical expenses. She said, however, that she’s still waiting for guidance on how the money can be spent.
The mayor said she’s glad the City Council voted to leave the pandemic emergency in effect Monday.
“That is one of the reasons why I’m so pleased that this passed, because it’s one of the ways that we can get a direct allocation of funds that we can put to work.”
Biden, Fauci Appear At Odds Over Calling On Trump To Urge Supporters Get Vaccinated