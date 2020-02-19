      Weather Alert

City Snow Removal Budget…Gone

Feb 19, 2020 @ 8:51am

(KFOR NEWS  February 19, 2020)  The City of Lincoln sets budgets on a 2-year cycle.  For 2018 through 2020, the Snow Removal Budget was set at $8.1 million.

On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, City Council chair, Jane Raybould, said $5.9 million was spent during the winter of 2018.  So far this winter, $2.5 million has been spent…for a total of $8.4 million.  That’s over budget!

Raybould says the city will find money to clear streets of snow and ice, as well as apply anti-ice brine to arterial streets, school and bus routes.

READ MORE:  Kuck Motorsports plans tours to raise money for Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial

Blaze Events
Megadeth
1 week ago
Vampire Weekend
5 months ago
Coheed & Cambria
2 weeks ago
Nickelback
4 weeks ago
Hella Mega Tour
5 months ago