City Snow Emergency And Residential Parking Ban Has Ended

(KFOR Lincoln February 18, 2023) The snow emergency and residential parking ban for the City of Lincoln has ended. Arterial teams have suspended operations and all routes have been plowed and treated.

Crews are standing by and ready to respond should overnight refreeze occur. Crews will suspend residential plowing overnight after remaining routes are complete. Crews will re-plow residential streets from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 19 and Monday, February 20.

Arterial streets are wet with slush. Residential streets range from slush to snow packed. Drivers should be alert for slick spots and refrozen areas.



