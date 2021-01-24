      Weather Alert

City Snow Crews Preparing For Return to Streets

Jan 24, 2021 @ 9:25am

(KFOR NEWS  January 24, 2021)  Latest from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities:

City operations: The traffic management center has ended operations for this winter event. All arterial, bus, and school routes have been treated ahead of Monday’s winter storm system.

Street conditions: Treated streets are wet with normal driving conditions. Non-treated streets are snow-packed. Drivers should remain alert for slick spots.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln.  Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov

READ MORE:   Heavy Snow Potential For Lincoln