CITY SEEKS COMMENTS ON HAYMARKET SOUTH STREETSCAPE PLAN
Lincoln, NE (September 9, 2020) The City invites the public to comment on the final draft of the Haymarket South Street Streetscape and Parking Plan at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: haymarket plan). Residents have the opportunity to review and comment on an image for each street. The executive summary and plan are also available for review. The deadline to submit comments is September 22.
Dan Marvin, City Urban Development Director, said that the Haymarket South area has seen increased interest in redevelopment following the construction of Pinnacle Bank Arena and improvements to both historic Haymarket and west Haymarket. The plan will define the public connections between the Haymarket, the future neighborhood park, central downtown, and the South Salt Creek Neighborhood
“Now, more than ever, we recognize the importance of creating comfortable public spaces and access to parks and greenspace. Being outside in a pedestrian friendly environment is vital to the health and safety of our citizenry,” said Dan Marvin, Urban Development Director. “The implementation of this plan will help to create physical connections between parks, housing, employment, and commerce. These safe connections and infrastructure improvements will further build more resilient and more equitable neighborhoods.”
The Clark Enersen Partners design team developed a streetscape master plan for the area from “N” to “J” streets and Ninth Street west to the planned park. The City held several focus group and public meetings last fall and winter to collect information, build on the goals of the South Haymarket Neighborhood Plan, and create a preliminary design. Once finalized, the plan will be implemented over the next 15 years using tax increment financing funds accrued from the redevelopment district and in partnership with future redevelopment projects.
The first phase includes the construction of a parking lot under Rosa Parks Way between Sixth and Seventh streets. This phase will clean up the area, add safety lighting, provide protection for the underpass pillars, and prepare the space for use by food trucks. Future phases will including building sidewalks, addressing flooding issues, installing street lighting, increasing parking, and encouraging private investment.
