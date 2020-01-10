City Prepares For Snow

(KFOR NEWS January 10, 2020) WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 9 Friday MORNING TO MIDNIGHT.
The National Weather Service is predicting a 90% chance of snow Friday, bring 1″ to 3″ of snow to the Lincoln area. Temperatures will rise to near 27 by mid-morning, then fall to 21 during the day, with a north wind gusting to 30 mph, creating patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Forecasters predict a 60% chance of snow tonight, producing less than a 1/2″ of new snow. The overnight low will be around 7 with a north wind gusting to 30 mph. Saturday will be sunny, but cold, with a high near 22 and a wind chill factor as low as -10.
15 City crews have been applying anti-ice brine to arterial streets, school and bus routes.
READ MORE: Friday is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day