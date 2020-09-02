City Officials Address Recent Spike In COVID-19 Cases In Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 2)–There has been a rise in COVID-19 cases, especially among the college-age population. Now, the Lincoln and Lancaster County Health Department is urging people to continue to follow the Directed Health Measures that are in place.
On Wednesday morning, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Director Pat Lopez said that the rise in cases was expected with schools being reopened over the past few weeks. The positivity rate went from 6.7 percent during the week ending Aug. 22 up to 10.5 percent in the week ended on Aug. 29. Because of that, Lopez said Lancaster County will not move into Phase 4 of the reopening process on Sept. 14, which is the date Governor Pete Ricketts put in place for all counties that are in Phase 3 to move to Phase 4.
City and health officials asked University of Nebraska students to do their part in trying to limit the spread. So far, 245 positive cases have been reported on UNL campus since August 12, and eight sororities and one fraternity have been placed under quarantine. By breaking things down, Lopez said that the positivity rate among Greek life students at UNL that have been tested sits at roughly 35 percent, while the rate among students living in the dorms is 20 percent.
Neihardt Residence Hall, which is serving as a quarantine space for students, is currently at one-third of its capacity, according to UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green.
According to Lopez, contact tracing has not shown any transmission of COVID-19 in classes on campus, but she said that activities outside of campus have led to an increase in positive tests.
Lopez on Wednesday also said 28 cases have also been reported on Nebraska Wesleyan campus. She also talked about the picture of the Railyard in downtown Lincoln that was all over social media on Saturday night, which showed hundreds of people in close quarters without masks.
Lopez said that situation is still under investigation, but that citations or warnings will be issued if the health department determines violations occurred.