City Offers Downtown Building For Sale

Lincoln, NE (November 4, 2022) The City of Lincoln is now accepting offers for the Aging Partners property at 1005 “O” St. The deadline to submit an offer is December 31. The facility is scheduled to be vacant in March 2023.

The three-story building and lower level is 35,408 sq. ft. and has been used as a senior center and office building since 1984. Features include a commercial kitchen located on the first floor, a loading zone immediately in front of the building and an atrium spanning all three floors.

For more information or to schedule a viewing of the property, contact Randy Jones, Aging Partners Director, at [email protected] or 402-441-6132. To submit an offer or for more information, contact Dan Marvin, Urban Development Director, at [email protected] or 402-441-7606.

The City of Lincoln reserves the right to reject any and all offers.