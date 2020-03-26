City of Lincoln Reminds Citizens of the Directed Health Measures
The City of Lincoln issued three key reminders on Thursday for as officials respond to the coronavirus.
The Directed Health Measures given on Wednesday apply to both Lancaster County and the City of Lincoln.
The measures state that these gatherings are banned:
- More than 10 people in single spaces
- Fewer than 10 people in single spaces where a minimum of six feet between all individuals cannot be maintained
The staff of a business is excluded from the 10-person limit, which only applies to customers, patrons, and other invitees.
Food and beverage sales at any dine-in establishments including restaurants, bars, taverns, and private clubs are restricted to drive-thru, carry out, and delivery only.
The measures and a list of what is and is not allowed are available at here.
