City of Lincoln Proposes Taxing Short Term Rentals

The City of Lincoln wants to begin regulating and taxing short term rentals, such as Air BnB’s.
The in-home type of accommodations would be limited to certain zoning areas, stays would be limited to 30 nights or less, and they would be subject to the city’s 4 percent occupation tax.
Open houses for the proposal will be held January 21st at Culler Middle School and the 29th at Cavett Elementary at 5pm.
The proposal discusses:
- Zoning Requirements
- Lincoln’s Definition of Short Term Rentals
- Short Term Rental Required Licenses
- Life Safety Requirements
- Demonstrating Primary Residency
- Hotel Occupation Tax
A final proposal will be presented to the Planning Commission and the City Council.