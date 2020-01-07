      Weather Alert

City of Lincoln Proposes Taxing Short Term Rentals

Jan 7, 2020 @ 4:25pm

The City of Lincoln wants to begin regulating and taxing short term rentals, such as Air BnB’s.

The in-home type of accommodations would be limited to certain zoning areas, stays would be limited to 30 nights or less, and they would be subject to the city’s 4 percent occupation tax.

Open houses for the proposal will be held January 21st at Culler Middle School and the 29th at Cavett Elementary at 5pm.

The proposal discusses:

  • Zoning Requirements
  • Lincoln’s Definition of Short Term Rentals
  • Short Term Rental Required Licenses
  • Life Safety Requirements
  • Demonstrating Primary Residency
  • Hotel Occupation Tax

A final proposal will be presented to the Planning Commission and the City Council.