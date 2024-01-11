City of Lincoln Issues Snow Emergency Ahead of Next Winter Storm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–The City of Lincoln issued a snow emergency effective 3pm Thursday, with one parking ban set to take effect 7pm Thursday, according to a news release to KFOR.

The snow emergency parking ban means parking is not allowed on both sides of emergency snow routes, main arterial streets, school and bus routes. You can find a map of these routes at lincoln.ne.gov/snow under the “Parking Bans & Ordinances” tab.

Plow crews are on standby, where Lincoln could see as much as 4 to 8 inches of snow between late Thursday night and early Friday morning. A winter storm warning is in effect until 12pm Friday, while a wind chill advisory will be in effect from 12am to 12pm Friday. A wind chill warning will then take effect from 6pm Saturday until noon on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Arterial streets range from wet to mostly dry. Drivers should be alert for icy spots.

For the latest closings and postponements, check kfornow.com/alerts.