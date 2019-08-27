City of Lincoln is Ready for Game Day Traffic

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Lincoln is ready to welcome Husker fans to the Capital City for another season of Nebraska football. The first of the Huskers’ seven home games starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31st against South Alabama.
IMPORTANT REMINDERS
- The University of Nebraska adheres to a clear bag policy at Memorial Stadium. Visit huskers.com/bagpolicy for more information.
- Drinking alcohol is prohibited on City streets, parking lots, garages and sidewalks, including the trail between Haymarket Park and 8th Street.
- Officers will issue citations for violations that inhibit the use of the street or sidewalk.
- The sale of food, flowers or balloons requires a sidewalk vendor permit.
- UNL is a smoke/tobacco-free campus.
To improve the traffic experience on game day, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, the Lincoln Police Department, the UNL Police Department and Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) work together. The City provides traffic control on Lincoln streets, while NDOT helps coordinate traffic on I-180 and I-80. Coordination efforts include traffic planning, pre- and post-game messaging, planned lane and ramp closures and sharing of incidents with all parties involved as they happen.
Some City road construction projects may impact gameday traffic:
- The southern two lanes of “Q” Street between N. 11th and N. 12th streets are closed.
- Southbound N. 14th Street between Fletcher Avenue and Morton Street will be closed through September 13.
GAMEDAY PARKING
Parking meters are enforced Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The following fine system is in effect:
- If the ticket is paid online within seven days from when it is written, the fine is $9.
- If the ticket is paid in person or through the mail within seven days, the fine is $10.
- If the ticket is paid after seven days, the fine is $25 in person or by mail or $24 online.
For more game day details, you can head to the City of Lincoln website as well as the Big Red Express website for transportation information to and from the games.
READ MORE: HUSKER FOOTBALL: Work Underway For South Alabama, Blackshirts Handed Out